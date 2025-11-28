November 28, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Sherwin-Williams Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.52%. Currently, Sherwin-Williams has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion.

Buying $100 In SHW: If an investor had bought $100 of SHW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $377.61 today based on a price of $343.89 for SHW at the time of writing.

Sherwin-Williams's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

