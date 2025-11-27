Executive Chairman Of Merit Medical Systems Sold $880K In Stock

Fred Lampropoulos, Executive Chairman at Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), reported an insider sell on November 26, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Lampropoulos's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 10,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems. The total transaction value is $880,377.

Merit Medical Systems shares are trading down 0.22% at $87.41 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment which consists of cardiology and radiology medical device products that assist in diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and other non-vascular diseases and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, critical care, and interventional oncology and spine devices.

Merit Medical Systems: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Merit Medical Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.04% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 48.52% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Merit Medical Systems's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.47.

Debt Management: Merit Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 44.92 , Merit Medical Systems's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.59 , Merit Medical Systems's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.96, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

