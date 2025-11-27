Sell Alert: John E Byom Cashes Out $178K In Prestige Consumer Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 26, John E Byom, Board Member at Prestige Consumer (NYSE:PBH), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Byom sold 3,000 shares of Prestige Consumer. The total transaction value is $178,050.

Monitoring the market, Prestige Consumer's shares up by 0.97% at $59.58 during Thursday's morning.

Discovering Prestige Consumer: A Closer Look

Prestige Consumer Healthcare is one of the largest pure-play over-the-counter healthcare providers. It has a diverse portfolio composed of leading brands in niche consumer health categories. Prestige's key brands include Clear Eyes (redness relief), Dramamine (motion sickness relief), Monistat (vaginal anti-fungal), and Summer's Eve (feminine hygiene), and many of its brands enjoy category leadership and recommendations from medical professionals. The firm mainly plays in North America where it generates roughly 85% of its total revenue, and the remaining sales come from Australia, New Zealand, and certain Asian markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Prestige Consumer

Revenue Growth: Prestige Consumer's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.41%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 55.3% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Prestige Consumer's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.86.

Debt Management: Prestige Consumer's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 14.61 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.65 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 10.53 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Prestige Consumer's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.