Thomas Schodorf Of Rapid7 Shows Optimism, Buys $98K In Stock

On November 26, a substantial insider purchase was made by Thomas Schodorf, Director at Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled that Schodorf made a notable purchase of 6,300 shares of Rapid7, valuing at $98,910.

As of Thursday morning, Rapid7 shares are up by 2.78%, currently priced at $15.76.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rapid7

Founded in 2000, Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions. It has, however, expanded its portfolio to provide extended detection and response; security information and event management; cloud security, threat intelligence, and application security; and security orchestration, automation, and response. The Boston-based company went public in 2015.

Rapid7: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Rapid7's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 70.19% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Rapid7's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.15.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.63, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 43.8 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.14 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Rapid7's EV/EBITDA ratio at 18.13 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

