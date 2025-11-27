Insider Selling: Kimberly Cuccia Unloads $345K Of NiSource Stock

Kimberly Cuccia, EVP at NiSource (NYSE:NI), reported an insider sell on November 26, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Cuccia's decision to sell 8,000 shares of NiSource was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $345,040.

NiSource shares are trading up 1.44% at $43.76 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Get to Know NiSource Better

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with 3.2 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, including coal, natural gas, and renewable energy.

Understanding the Numbers: NiSource's Finances

Revenue Growth: NiSource's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 53.29% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, NiSource exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.2.

Debt Management: NiSource's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.73.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: NiSource's P/E ratio of 22.71 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.22 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 12.43 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

