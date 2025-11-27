Insider Selling: Richard G Kyle Unloads $1.28M Of Timken Stock

It was reported on November 26, that Richard G Kyle, Director at Timken (NYSE:TKR) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Kyle's decision to sell 15,837 shares of Timken was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $1,283,272.

In the Thursday's morning session, Timken's shares are currently trading at $81.36, experiencing a up of 0.17%.

Get to Know Timken Better

The Timken Co designs and manages a portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and provides related services. The Company sells products and services to customers in the following market sectors: industrial distribution, renewable energy, automation, automotive original equipment (OE), agriculture/turf, rail, aerospace, auto/truck aftermarket, construction, etc. The company has two reportable segment: The Engineered Bearings portfolio features bearings with precision tolerances, proprietary internal geometries and quality materials. The Industrial Motion portfolio features products such as drives, breathers, seals, automatic lubrication systems, linear motion products, chain, belts, couplings, etc. Key revenue is generated from Engineered Bearings.

Timken: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Timken's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 30.16% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Timken's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.99.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, Timken faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Timken's P/E ratio of 19.2 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.26 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.65, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.