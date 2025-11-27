Sell Alert: August J Troendle Cashes Out $61.97M In Medpace Hldgs Stock

August J Troendle, CEO at Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), executed a substantial insider sell on November 26, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Troendle sold 101,417 shares of Medpace Hldgs. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $61,967,338.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Medpace Hldgs shares down by 0.85%, trading at $606.6.

About Medpace Hldgs

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. It also offers ancillary services, including bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has more than 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are primarily based in the US, with additional presence in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Medpace Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 29.84% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.95, Medpace Hldgs showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, Medpace Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 42.75 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.85 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Medpace Hldgs's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 31.87, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Medpace Hldgs's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.