Louis Pinkham V Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $5.25M In Regal Rexnord Stock

On November 26, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Louis Pinkham V, Chief Executive Officer at Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) made an insider sell.

What Happened: V's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 35,935 shares of Regal Rexnord. The total transaction value is $5,253,720.

As of Thursday morning, Regal Rexnord shares are down by 1.02%, currently priced at $145.65.

Get to Know Regal Rexnord Better

Regal Rexnord Corp is in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors, electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. The four operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Regal Rexnord: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Regal Rexnord's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.33% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 37.02% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Regal Rexnord's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.2.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 38.02 , Regal Rexnord's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.67 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 12.25 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.