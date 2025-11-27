Kishore Korde Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $1.93M In Air Lease Stock

It was reported on November 27, that Kishore Korde, EVP at Air Lease (NYSE:AL) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Korde's decision to sell 30,160 shares of Air Lease was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $1,927,224.

At Thursday morning, Air Lease shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $63.85.

Discovering Air Lease: A Closer Look

Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States. It is engaged in purchasing commercial jet aircrafts directly from aircraft manufacturers and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world to generate attractive returns on equity. The company also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors, and offers fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios for a management fee. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Asia-Pacific region and the rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central America, South America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Key Indicators: Air Lease's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Air Lease displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 27.4% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Air Lease's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.21.

Debt Management: Air Lease's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 7.41 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.46 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 10.56, Air Lease's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.