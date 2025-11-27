Options Exercise: George Kao At Super Micro Computer Realizes $1.29M

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on November 26, as Kao, SVP at Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday revealed that Kao, SVP at Super Micro Computer in the Information Technology sector, exercised stock options for 56,904 shares of SMCI stock. The exercise price of the options was $10.08 per share.

Currently, Super Micro Computer shares are trading up 0.99%, priced at $32.8 during Thursday's morning. This values Kao's 56,904 shares at $1,292,943.

All You Need to Know About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its solutions include servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. These turn-key solutions are designed, developed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters. The company has one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon a, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Super Micro Computer's Finances

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Super Micro Computer faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.49% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 9.31% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Super Micro Computer's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.28.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 25.57 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.98 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Super Micro Computer's EV/EBITDA ratio at 18.95 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

