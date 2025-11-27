At Cormedix, Janet Dillione Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $158K

Janet Dillione, Director at Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD), reported a large exercise of company stock options on November 27, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Dillione, Director at Cormedix, exercising stock options for 26,343 shares of CRMD. The total transaction was valued at $158,525.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows Cormedix shares up by 2.77%, trading at $9.66. At this price, Dillione's 26,343 shares are worth $158,525.

Delving into Cormedix's Background

Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions. The Company's focus is on the commercialization of its product, DefenCath, in the United States (U.S.) and other key markets. The group currently operates in a single segment, Drug Product, located in a single geographic location, the United States.

Key Indicators: Cormedix's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Cormedix's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 810.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 89.26% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Cormedix's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.42.

Debt Management: Cormedix's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.4. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 4.25 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Cormedix's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 3.16 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Cormedix's EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.43 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Cormedix's Insider Trades.

