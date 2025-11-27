Comparing Amazon.com With Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.44 6.64 3.59 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.32 2.58 2.64 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 11.75 2.94 2.87 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 50.16 16.76 3.98 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 59.52 7.91 4.09 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 132.19 10.70 1.54 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.74 1.27 0.24 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 18.36 7.93 3.66 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 18.12 5.08 1.58 6.55% $0.14 $0.58 -2.93% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.28 1.67 0.67 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.80 4.24 3.13 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% Global E Online Ltd 986.50 7.18 7.73 1.17% $0.02 $0.1 27.9% Macy's Inc 12.41 1.32 0.27 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.62 3.86 2.12 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Kohl's Corp 12.96 0.64 0.16 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 64.33 8.85 0.48 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 97.54 5.53 2.34 4.95% $6.19 $16.21 12.74%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become clear:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 32.44 , which is 0.33x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.64 which exceeds the industry average by 1.2x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.59 , surpassing the industry average by 1.53x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% is 1.07% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 7.35x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.64x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.74%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Amazon.com may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry competitors.

