In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.15 8.26 8.68 1.39% $26.85 $42.04 26.25% Alphabet Inc 31.93 10.09 10.29 9.33% $49.74 $60.98 15.95% Reddit Inc 100.68 15.86 22.45 6.51% $0.14 $0.53 67.91% Baidu Inc 10.75 1.09 2.18 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 8.95 3.57 4.34 1.91% $0.07 $0.84 16.79% Bilibili Inc 107.27 5.36 2.81 3.24% $0.5 $2.82 5.2% CarGurus Inc 24.34 9.16 4.04 11.03% $0.06 $0.21 3.17% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 31.03 1.96 2.58 2.51% $0.09 $0.27 4.74% Weibo Corp 5.71 0.64 1.54 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 13.12 2.46 1.34 5.32% $0.07 $0.34 4.36% Tripadvisor Inc 25.32 2.51 1.10 7.95% $0.1 $0.51 3.95% Ziff Davis Inc 12.70 0.72 0.94 -0.2% $0.07 $0.31 2.87% Taboola.com Ltd 50.75 1.28 0.70 0.57% $0.03 $0.14 14.72% Hello Group Inc 10.55 0.74 0.84 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Yalla Group Ltd 8.72 1.43 3.71 5.38% $0.03 $0.06 0.8% Average 31.56 4.06 4.2 4.18% $4.32 $5.91 9.7%

Through a thorough examination of Meta Platforms, we can discern the following trends:

At 28.15 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.89x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.26 relative to the industry average by 2.03x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.68 , which is 2.07x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.39% that is 2.79% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $26.85 Billion , which is 6.22x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $42.04 Billion , which indicates 7.11x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 26.25%, which surpasses the industry average of 9.7%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, the company shows lower profitability, while EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth are all high, reflecting strong operational performance within the sector.

