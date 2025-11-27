Understanding Microsoft's Position In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.93 9.76 12.12 7.85% $48.06 $53.63 18.43% Oracle Corp 45.61 23.25 9.62 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 99.80 15.15 13.65 4.52% $0.89 $2.63 21.81% Palo Alto Networks Inc 117.89 14.98 13.83 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.28 81.81 9.52 33.9% $0.64 $1.39 14.38% Gen Digital Inc 29.32 6.70 3.72 5.56% $0.5 $0.95 25.26% Monday.Com Ltd 120.15 6.01 6.73 1.06% $0.0 $0.28 26.24% UiPath Inc 453.67 4.34 4.97 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Dolby Laboratories Inc 25.72 2.45 4.87 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% CommVault Systems Inc 70.43 25.97 5.12 5.12% $0.02 $0.22 18.39% Qualys Inc 27.48 9.60 7.96 9.7% $0.06 $0.14 10.41% Teradata Corp 23.55 12.13 1.67 20.25% $0.09 $0.25 -5.45% Average 95.17 18.4 7.42 8.95% $0.82 $1.67 14.79%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 33.93 is lower than the industry average by 0.36x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.76 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.53x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.12 , surpassing the industry average by 1.63x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.85% that is 1.1% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $48.06 Billion is 58.61x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $53.63 Billion , which indicates 32.11x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 18.43%, which surpasses the industry average of 14.79%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance and growth potential, outperforming industry peers.

