Here's How Much $100 Invested In Energy Transfer 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.64%. Currently, Energy Transfer has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion.

Buying $100 In ET: If an investor had bought $100 of ET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $265.86 today based on a price of $16.43 for ET at the time of writing.

Energy Transfer's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.