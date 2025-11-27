If You Invested $1000 In Commercial Metals Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.73%. Currently, Commercial Metals has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In CMC: If an investor had bought $1000 of CMC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,253.00 today based on a price of $64.00 for CMC at the time of writing.

Commercial Metals's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.