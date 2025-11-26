If You Invested $100 In KB Home Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.21%. Currently, KB Home has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion.

Buying $100 In KBH: If an investor had bought $100 of KBH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $459.76 today based on a price of $64.78 for KBH at the time of writing.

KB Home's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.