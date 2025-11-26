If You Invested $100 In Iamgold Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.88%. Currently, Iamgold has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion.

Buying $100 In IAG: If an investor had bought $100 of IAG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $454.30 today based on a price of $15.39 for IAG at the time of writing.

Iamgold's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.