Here's How Much $1000 Invested In EnerSys 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.15%. Currently, EnerSys has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In ENS: If an investor had bought $1000 of ENS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,849.66 today based on a price of $142.82 for ENS at the time of writing.

EnerSys's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.