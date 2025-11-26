If You Invested $1000 In Universal Health Services Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.19%. Currently, Universal Health Services has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In UHS: If an investor had bought $1000 of UHS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,168.12 today based on a price of $245.00 for UHS at the time of writing.

Universal Health Services's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

