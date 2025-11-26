If You Invested $100 In Semtech Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.88%. Currently, Semtech has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion.

Buying $100 In SMTC: If an investor had bought $100 of SMTC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $367.41 today based on a price of $71.11 for SMTC at the time of writing.

Semtech's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.