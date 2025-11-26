If You Invested $1000 In Philip Morris Intl Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.25%. Currently, Philip Morris Intl has a market capitalization of $243.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In PM: If an investor had bought $1000 of PM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,068.05 today based on a price of $156.66 for PM at the time of writing.

Philip Morris Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

