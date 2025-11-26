If You Invested $1000 In Coeur Mining Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.47%. Currently, Coeur Mining has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In CDE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CDE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,156.25 today based on a price of $15.76 for CDE at the time of writing.

Coeur Mining's Performance Over Last 10 Years

