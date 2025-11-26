November 26, 2025 10:45 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Modine Manufacturing 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.96%. Currently, Modine Manufacturing has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOD: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,853.19 today based on a price of $155.79 for MOD at the time of writing.

Modine Manufacturing's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

