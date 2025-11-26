If You Invested $1000 In Markel Group Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.99%. Currently, Markel Group has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In MKL: If an investor had bought $1000 of MKL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,144.27 today based on a price of $2076.51 for MKL at the time of writing.

Markel Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.