Rapid7 Director Makes $2.87M Stock Purchase

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that JANA Partners Management LP, Director at Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 25,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled that LP made a notable purchase of 200,000 shares of Rapid7, valuing at $2,870,000.

Rapid7's shares are actively trading at $15.35, experiencing a up of 0.13% during Wednesday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rapid7

Founded in 2000, Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions. It has, however, expanded its portfolio to provide extended detection and response; security information and event management; cloud security, threat intelligence, and application security; and security orchestration, automation, and response. The Boston-based company went public in 2015.

Rapid7: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Rapid7's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 70.19% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Rapid7 exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.15.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.63, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 43.8 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Rapid7's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.14 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 18.13, Rapid7 presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

