COO Of US Physical Therapy Makes $52K Sale

GRAHAM REEVE, COO at US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), executed a substantial insider sell on November 25, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, REEVE sold 743 shares of US Physical Therapy. The total transaction value is $52,760.

During Wednesday's morning session, US Physical Therapy shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $74.16.

Delving into US Physical Therapy's Background

US Physical Therapy Inc through its subsidiaries operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The principal payment sources for the clinics' services are managed care programs, commercial health insurance, Medicare/Medicaid, workers' compensation insurance, and proceeds from personal injury cases. Its operating segment includes Physical therapy operations and Industrial injury prevention services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Physical therapy operations segment.

Key Indicators: US Physical Therapy's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, US Physical Therapy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.32% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 18.7% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): US Physical Therapy's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.48.

Debt Management: US Physical Therapy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.61, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 31.29 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 1.48 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.35 reflects market recognition of US Physical Therapy's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

