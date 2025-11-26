Norwegian Cruise Line EVP Trades $99K In Company Stock

Patrik Dahlgren, EVP at Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH), reported an insider buy on November 25, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Dahlgren made a significant move by purchasing 5,550 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $99,578.

Norwegian Cruise Line's shares are actively trading at $18.53, experiencing a up of 0.98% during Wednesday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 71,000). It operates 34 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 38,400 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Norwegian Cruise Line displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 47.08% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Norwegian Cruise Line's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.93. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 6.62.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 13.2 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.96 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Norwegian Cruise Line's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 9.0, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Norwegian Cruise Line's Insider Trades.

