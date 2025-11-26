Steven Madden EVP Trades $105K In Company Stock

Lisa Keith, EVP at Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), executed a substantial insider sell on November 25, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Keith sold 2,500 shares of Steven Madden. The total transaction amounted to $105,132.

Steven Madden's shares are actively trading at $41.16, experiencing a down of 0.94% during Wednesday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Financial Insights: Steven Madden

Revenue Growth: Steven Madden's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 41.53% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Steven Madden's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.29.

Debt Management: Steven Madden's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.63, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 53.27 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.25 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Steven Madden's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 26.94, Steven Madden demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Steven Madden's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.