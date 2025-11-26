Sell Alert: Stephen Flatt Cashes Out $130K In National Healthcare Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 25, Stephen Flatt, CEO at National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Flatt's recent move involves selling 1,000 shares of National Healthcare. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value is $130,330.

National Healthcare's shares are actively trading at $137.9, experiencing a down of 0.04% during Wednesday's morning session.

Delving into National Healthcare's Background

National Healthcare Corp Provides long-term care facilities. Its principal business includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home care programs. The company's activities include providing sub-acute and post-acute skilled nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, memory and Alzheimer's care, senior living services, and home health care services. In addition, the company also provides management services, accounting, and financial services, as well as insurance services to third-party operators of healthcare facilities. Its reportable segments include Inpatient services, and Home care hospice services. Generating, a majority of its revenue from Inpatient services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of National Healthcare

Revenue Growth: National Healthcare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 39.06% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): National Healthcare's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.53.

Debt Management: National Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: National Healthcare's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.29 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.44 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for National Healthcare's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 10.44 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of National Healthcare's Insider Trades.

