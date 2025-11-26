Zine Mazouzi Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $526K In Steven Madden Stock

Zine Mazouzi, Chief Financial Officer at Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), reported an insider sell on November 25, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Mazouzi sold 12,473 shares of Steven Madden. The total transaction value is $526,476.

During Wednesday's morning session, Steven Madden shares down by 0.94%, currently priced at $41.16.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Steven Madden's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Steven Madden displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 41.53% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Steven Madden's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.29.

Debt Management: Steven Madden's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 53.27 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.25 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 26.94, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

