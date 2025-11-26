Insider Selling: Hayden Brown Unloads $1.09M Of Upwork Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on November 25, by Hayden Brown, President & CEO at Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Brown's decision to sell 60,000 shares of Upwork was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $1,092,114.

Monitoring the market, Upwork's shares up by 0.2% at $19.73 during Wednesday's morning.

Get to Know Upwork Better

Upwork Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with skilled independent professionals. The company develops platform for hiring and freelancing purposes. Its products offering include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The business generates revenue from Talent and Clients across the USA, India, the Philippines and the rest of the world. Substantial income is derived from providing services to clients.

A Deep Dive into Upwork's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Upwork's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.1% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 77.28% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Upwork's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.22.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, Upwork adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 11.32 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Upwork's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.62 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Upwork's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Upwork's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 17.33, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

