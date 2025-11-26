Director At TG Therapeutics Sells $162K Of Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on November 25, by Yann Echelard, Director at TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Echelard sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $162,850.

TG Therapeutics shares are trading down 0.36% at $32.86 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Inc is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). In addition, it is developing TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor), Azer-Cel (allogeneic CD19 CAR T), and TG-1801 (anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific mAb) for B-cell disorders, which are under Phase 1 trials. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue selling BRIUMVI in the United States, with the rest coming from sales in other countries.

Breaking Down TG Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TG Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 92.79% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 82.63% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): TG Therapeutics's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.69.

Debt Management: TG Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 11.91 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 10.02 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for TG Therapeutics's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 46.49, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.