Insider Selling: Aron English Unloads $863K Of L.B. Foster Stock

Aron English, 10% Owner at L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR), disclosed an insider sell on November 26, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that English executed a sale of 32,140 shares of L.B. Foster with a total value of $863,333.

L.B. Foster shares are trading up 0.15% at $26.51 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

All You Need to Know About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co is a U.S-based firm engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of products and services, especially for the rail, construction, energy, and utility industries. The company operates its business through two segments: Rail Technologies and Services and Infrastructure Solutions. Its principal business activity involves providing new and used rail, trackwork, and accessories, producing concrete railroad ties, insulated rail joints, power rail, track fasteners, cover boards, and sales of sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products for foundation and earth retention requirements. It generates the majority of its revenues from the Rail Technologies and Services segment.

Financial Insights: L.B. Foster

Revenue Growth: L.B. Foster's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 22.46% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): L.B. Foster's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.42.

Debt Management: L.B. Foster's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: L.B. Foster's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 58.82 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.57 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.27 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

