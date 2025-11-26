Insider Transaction: Stephen Liang Sells $937K Worth Of Vertiv Holdings Shares

On November 26, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Stephen Liang, Chief Technology Officer & EVP at Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Liang's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 5,501 shares of Vertiv Holdings. The total transaction value is $937,810.

During Wednesday's morning session, Vertiv Holdings shares up by 2.34%, currently priced at $173.54.

All You Need to Know About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Vertiv Holdings's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vertiv Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.05% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 37.77% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Vertiv Holdings exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.04.

Debt Management: Vertiv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 63.99 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.81 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Vertiv Holdings's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Vertiv Holdings's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 36.42, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

