Director Of Kadant Sold $405K In Stock

Erin Russell, Director at Kadant (NYSE:KAI), executed a substantial insider sell on November 26, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Russell's decision to sell 1,435 shares of Kadant was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $405,179.

Monitoring the market, Kadant's shares down by 0.0% at $281.59 during Wednesday's morning.

Delving into Kadant's Background

Kadant Inc. supplies process and engineering equipment for papermaking, recycling, lumber manufacturing, and related industries. The company's three reportable segments are the Flow Control segment which consists of the fluid-handling and doctoring, cleaning, & filtration product lines; the Industrial Processing segment which consists of the wood processing and stock-preparation product lines; and Material handling systems, which provides conveyor-belt equipment for industries such as mining, food processing, and packaging. The company has a geographic presence in the U.S., China, Asia, Germany, Canada, and Others.

Kadant's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Kadant's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.02%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 45.17% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Kadant's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 2.35.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Kadant adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 32.55 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.24 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Kadant's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Kadant's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 16.76, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

