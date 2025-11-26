Options Movement At Par Pacific Hldgs: William Monteleone Exercises Worth $2.81M

In a new SEC filing on November 25, it was revealed that Monteleone, President and CEO at Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Monteleone, President and CEO at Par Pacific Hldgs, exercised stock options for 99,284 shares of PARR. The transaction value amounted to $2,807,092.

Par Pacific Hldgs shares are currently trading up by 1.64%, with a current price of $45.74 as of Wednesday morning. This brings the total value of Monteleone's 99,284 shares to $2,807,092.

Delving into Par Pacific Hldgs's Background

Par Pacific Holdings Inc is an oil and gas company that manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company has three reportable segments namely Refining, Under its refining business, the company produces ultra-low-sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, LSFO, and other associated refined products. Its Retail includes operation licenses out brands to serve the retail consumer. Through the Logistics segment, crude shipments are delivered to the refineries, in addition to finished products that are exported. It generates maximum revenue from the Refining segment.

Par Pacific Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Challenges: Par Pacific Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 25.98% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Par Pacific Hldgs's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 5.29.

Debt Management: Par Pacific Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 9.7 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.31 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Par Pacific Hldgs's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 6.5, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Par Pacific Hldgs's Insider Trades.

