Major Decision: RONALD KIRK Exercises Options, Realizing $1.10M At Texas Instruments

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on November 25, by RONALD KIRK, Board Member at Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday revealed that KIRK, Board Member at Texas Instruments in the Information Technology sector, exercised stock options for 9,990 shares of TXN stock. The exercise price of the options was $52.93 per share.

During Wednesday's morning session, Texas Instruments shares up by 0.76%, currently priced at $163.0. Considering the current price, KIRK's 9,990 shares have a total value of $1,099,599.

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Key Indicators: Texas Instruments's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 57.42% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Texas Instruments's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.49.

Debt Management: Texas Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 29.47 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Texas Instruments's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 8.58 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 19.23 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Texas Instruments's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.