Performance Comparison: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 32.44 6.64 3.59 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.32 2.58 2.64 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 11.75 2.94 2.87 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 50.16 16.76 3.98 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 59.52 7.91 4.09 3.77% $0.48 $2.6 38.3% Coupang Inc 132.19 10.70 1.54 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 9.74 1.27 0.24 2.3% $7.36 $50.47 14.85% eBay Inc 18.36 7.93 3.66 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Dillard's Inc 18.12 5.08 1.58 6.55% $0.14 $0.58 -2.93% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.28 1.67 0.67 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 35.80 4.24 3.13 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% Global E Online Ltd 986.50 7.18 7.73 1.17% $0.02 $0.1 27.9% Macy's Inc 12.41 1.32 0.27 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.62 3.86 2.12 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Kohl's Corp 12.96 0.64 0.16 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 64.33 8.85 0.48 7.15% $0.0 $0.02 7.56% Average 97.54 5.53 2.34 4.95% $6.19 $16.21 12.74%

After examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 32.44 is lower than the industry average by 0.33x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 6.64 relative to the industry average by 1.2x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.59 , which is 1.53x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% is 1.07% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion , which is 7.35x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $91.5 Billion , which indicates 5.64x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 12.74%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Among its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.