$1000 Invested In Flowserve 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.66%. Currently, Flowserve has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In FLS: If an investor had bought $1000 of FLS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,062.79 today based on a price of $70.49 for FLS at the time of writing.

Flowserve's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.