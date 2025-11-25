November 25, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Exact Sciences Stock In The Last 15 Years

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.65%. Currently, Exact Sciences has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXAS: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXAS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $17,025.25 today based on a price of $100.95 for EXAS at the time of writing.

Exact Sciences's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

