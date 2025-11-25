November 25, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Oracle Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.99%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $560.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORCL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,285.27 today based on a price of $196.66 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

