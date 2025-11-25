November 25, 2025 3:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Seagate Technology Hldgs Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.8%. Currently, Seagate Technology Hldgs has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion.

Buying $100 In STX: If an investor had bought $100 of STX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $729.69 today based on a price of $262.25 for STX at the time of writing.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

