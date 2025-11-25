Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Danaher Stock In The Last 10 Years

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.51%. Currently, Danaher has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In DHR: If an investor had bought $1000 of DHR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,561.15 today based on a price of $226.92 for DHR at the time of writing.

Danaher's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

