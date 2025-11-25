November 25, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Thermo Fisher Scientific 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.76%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $225.74 billion.

Buying $100 In TMO: If an investor had bought $100 of TMO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,176.49 today based on a price of $598.37 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

