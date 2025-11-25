Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Brookfield Stock In The Last 5 Years

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.74%. Currently, Brookfield has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion.
Buying $100 In BN: If an investor had bought $100 of BN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $204.54 today based on a price of $45.05 for BN at the time of writing.
Brookfield's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.