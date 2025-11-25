Natasha Fernandes Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $95K In Imax Stock

It was reported on November 24, that Natasha Fernandes, Chief Financial Officer & EVP at Imax (NYSE:IMAX) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Fernandes's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled the sale of 2,652 shares of Imax. The total transaction value is $95,864.

Imax shares are trading up 2.78% at $37.0 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Get to Know Imax Better

Imax Corp is a technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, auditorium architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX brand is globally renowned. The Company has two reportable segments being Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The Company leverages its proprietary technology and engineering in all aspects of its business, which principally consists of the IMAX film remastering and the sale or lease of premium IMAX theater systems.

Understanding the Numbers: Imax's Finances

Revenue Growth: Imax displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 63.07% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Imax's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: Imax's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 50.7 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.25 , Imax's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 15.17 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

