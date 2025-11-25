Insider Decision: Ryan Damon Offloads $66K Worth Of Criteo Stock

On November 24, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Ryan Damon, Chief Legal Officer at Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Damon sold 3,394 shares of Criteo. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $66,216.

During Tuesday's morning session, Criteo shares down by 1.41%, currently priced at $19.51.

Unveiling the Story Behind Criteo

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. It has two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Understanding the Numbers: Criteo's Finances

Revenue Growth: Criteo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 54.61% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Criteo's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.72.

Debt Management: Criteo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 6.69 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.57 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 2.51 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

