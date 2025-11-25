Insider Move: Series U of UM Partners LLC Invests $814K In Utz Brands Stock

Series U of UM Partners LLC, 10% Owner at Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ), reported an insider buy on November 24, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, LLC increased their investment in Utz Brands by purchasing 85,000 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $814,817.

During Tuesday's morning session, Utz Brands shares up by 1.74%, currently priced at $9.38.

Delving into Utz Brands's Background

Utz Brands Inc is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. It produces a broad offering of salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. Its iconic portfolio of authentic, craft, and better-for-you (BFY) brands, which includes Utz, Zapp's, On The Border, Golden Flake, and Boulder Canyon, among others, enjoys household penetration in the United States, where its products can be found in approximately half of U.S. household. The company operates in eight manufacturing facilities with a broad range of capabilities, and its products are distributed nationally to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, e-commerce and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and approximately 2,500 DSD routes.

Utz Brands: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Utz Brands's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 33.59% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Utz Brands's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of -0.17.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 153.67 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.56 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.83, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

