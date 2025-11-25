Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.71 9.70 12.04 7.85% $48.06 $53.63 18.43% Oracle Corp 46.36 23.64 9.78 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 98.65 14.98 13.49 4.52% $0.89 $2.63 21.81% Palo Alto Networks Inc 116.39 14.79 13.65 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 32.83 80.70 9.39 33.9% $0.64 $1.39 14.38% Gen Digital Inc 28.73 6.56 3.65 5.56% $0.5 $0.95 25.26% Monday.Com Ltd 118.08 5.91 6.61 1.06% $0.0 $0.28 26.24% UiPath Inc 443.67 4.24 4.86 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Dolby Laboratories Inc 25.48 2.43 4.82 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% CommVault Systems Inc 68.18 25.14 4.96 5.12% $0.02 $0.22 18.39% Qualys Inc 27.22 9.51 7.89 9.7% $0.06 $0.14 10.41% Teradata Corp 22.87 11.78 1.62 20.25% $0.09 $0.25 -5.45% Average 93.5 18.15 7.34 8.95% $0.82 $1.67 14.79%

After thoroughly examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 33.71 is lower than the industry average by 0.36x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.7 , which is well below the industry average by 0.53x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.04 , which is 1.64x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.85% is 1.1% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $48.06 Billion , which is 58.61x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $53.63 Billion is 32.11x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 18.43%, which surpasses the industry average of 14.79%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE and PB ratios suggest that Microsoft is undervalued compared to its peers in the Software industry. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's sales more highly. The low ROE may indicate lower profitability compared to peers, despite high EBITDA and gross profit margins. The high revenue growth suggests potential for future earnings growth, despite current lower profitability ratios.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.